Mic doesn't work, ATLUTD fans take over and sing incredible national anthem before match

ATLANTA -- It was supposed to be his big moment. But then the microphone didn't work.

In front of a sellout crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium, no one could hear the national anthem being sung before Atlanta United FC's match against Houston Dynamo. 

But it didn't matter. Tens of thousands of fans took over and sang an incredible rendition that gave everyone chills.

All the singer could do was smile, and he joined in. Hopefully he'll get his chance to sing the national anthem again. But there's no denying, this version was amazing.

11Alive contributed to this story.

