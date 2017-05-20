UPDATE: Shooting victim shows up at Chattanooga hospital - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Shooting victim shows up at Chattanooga hospital

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN

A person who was shot in Chattanooga showed up at a hospital on Saturday.

Police said a woman was walking East on 3rd Street when she was shot.

The woman told police at the time she was shot, she saw two cars drive past her shooting at each other. 

Police said the woman then walked to the hospital. They said she's expected to survive from the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Chattanooga Police Department.

