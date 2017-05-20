Chattanooga firefighters save home from fire on Dowlen Road

Sen. Bob Corker released a statement Monday on President Trump's address on Afghanistan.More
Sen. Bob Corker released a statement Monday on President Trump's address on Afghanistan.More
This comes in the middle of a movement to take down Confederate statues across the country. The statue is of a Confederate lieutenant general that was unveiled in 1919.More
This comes in the middle of a movement to take down Confederate statues across the country. The statue is of a Confederate lieutenant general that was unveiled in 1919.More
From a balcony at the White House, President Donald Trump did it his own way — marveling briefly a few times the astronomical phenomenon sans shades after using them for his initial viewing.More
From a balcony at the White House, President Donald Trump did it his own way — marveling briefly a few times the astronomical phenomenon sans shades after using them for his initial viewing.More