Chattanooga firefighters save home from fire on Dowlen Road

By WRCB Staff
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga firefighters saved a home from being destroyed by a fire on Saturday.

Firefighters said someone called 9-1-1 about a home on fire on Dowlen Road.

When they arrived, firefighters saw light smoke. No one was at home at the time of the fire.

Firefighters managed to contain the fire to the living room. It's unclear what started it.

