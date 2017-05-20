UPDATE: Power outages in the Tennessee Valley - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Power outages in the Tennessee Valley

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

The storms Saturday evening caused several power outages in the Tennessee Valley.

Crews are working quickly to get power restored.

If you want to see how the power restoration is going click on the link below that corresponds with you utility district. 

EPB

North Georgia EMC

Cleveland Utilities

Volunteer Electric 

