UPDATE: Bonny Oaks Drive reopens following deadly crash - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Bonny Oaks Drive reopens following deadly crash

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Brantley, Web Producer/Weekend Assignment Manager
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Bonny Oaks Drive has reopened following a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

A deadly motorcycle crash has shut down Bonny Oaks Drive between Volkswagen Drive and Hickory Valley Road.

Officer Rob Simmons with Chattanooga Police says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the 6900 Bonny Oaks Drive.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle. There is one confirmed fatality

We have a crew headed to the scene.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.