UPDATE: Bonny Oaks Drive reopens following deadly crash

UPDATE: Bonny Oaks Drive has reopened following a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

A deadly motorcycle crash has shut down Bonny Oaks Drive between Volkswagen Drive and Hickory Valley Road.

Officer Rob Simmons with Chattanooga Police says the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at the 6900 Bonny Oaks Drive.

The crash involved a pickup truck and a motorcycle. There is one confirmed fatality

