Fire destroys Graysville home undergoing renovations

By WRCB Staff
Photo Credit: Firefighter Bevo Riggs Photo Credit: Firefighter Bevo Riggs
Graysville, TN (WRCB) -

A fire broke out early Sunday morning at a home undergoing renovations in Graysville.

The Graysville Volunteer Fire Department said they arrived shortly after 1:30 a.m. to a home engulfed in flames on Pikeville Avenue. 

Chief Mike Miles said no one was hurt and the cause is still under investigation. He said it didn't appear to be suspicious.

