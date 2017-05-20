VIDEO: Rick Barnes attends former player's graduation

Fourteen years after T.J. Ford left the University of Texas for the NBA he returned to graduate. And his head coach, Rick Barnes, was there to see the former national player of the year receive his diploma.

Ford and Barnes shared an emotional moment when talking to reporters following the ceremony.

Rick Barnes came back to #Texas to watch TJ Ford graduate 15 years after he first stepped on campus.

As a sophomore in 2003, Ford led the Longhorns to the program’s first Final Four appearance in 56 years. The floor general went on to be named Naismith College Player of the Year and received the John Wooden Award.

Barnes, who is currently the head coach at Tennessee, spent 17 seasons at Texas.

Ford’s No. 11 is retired by the university.