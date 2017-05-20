2017 Preakness Stakes: where to watch, race time, post positions

Find out where to watch the 142nd Preakness Stakes, Black-Eyed Susan, race times, post positions and pre-race coverage below.

NBCSN kicks off its Preakness Stakes coverage Friday at 3pm ET, highlighted by the Black-Eyed Susan which is one of Pimlico’s oldest stakes races for three-year-old fillies traditionally run the Friday before the Preakness Stakes.

On Saturday, coverage will start on NBCSN at 2:30 pm ET before being thrown over to NBC at 5 pm ET with post time for the Preakness Stakes scheduled for 6:45 pm ET. Those who tune in either on NBCsports.com or who stream from their phone, tablet, or connected TV device via the NBC Sports app will be able to watch the race through a mosaic view of four different camera angles at once.

Click here to stream the 2017 Preakness Stakes on NBC Sports

All eyes will be on Always Dreaming as he goes for the second leg of the Triple Crown after winning the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago.

Preakness Stakes Schedule

Friday – May 19

Preakness Black-Eyed Susan – 3 PM ET on NBCSN

Saturday – May 20

Preakness Prep – 2:30 PM ET on NBCSN

142nd Preakness Stakes – 5 PM ET on NBC

Post Time for Preakness: 6:45 PM ET on NBC