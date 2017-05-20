Volunteers help build a new playground at the Tyner YFD Center

There's a new playground in town thanks to the dozens of volunteers who helped build it.

More than 100 volunteers helped build the playground behind the Tyner Youth and Family Development Center on Saturday morning.

It's all part of Dr Pepper Snapple Group's Let's Play initiative.

DPS launched the initiative in 2011 to provide the tools, places and inspiration to make play a daily priority. In partnership with the nonprofit organizations KaBOOM! and Good Sports, Let's Play is working to eliminate the 'play deficit' by building and improving play spaces and providing grants for athletic equipment and gear.

"Families are challenged to find themselves engaged in every day activities outside of the home and so this is a priority of making active lifestyle a part of your every day life," said Todd Chauvin, Division Sales Manager with DPS. "The next 10 years we will be investing very significantly, about $33 million towards campaigns for playground builds and grants through our let's play.com."

Dr. Carol Berz, councilwoman for District 6, tells Channel 3 the idea of a new playground started with a conversation with Coca Cola two years ago.

"It came as a surprise when they said for your work we would like to give you a playground and I said great and they said where do you want it and I said oh Tyner. It's a fabulous community that's always been interested in it's kids and the kids have always been active, but they haven't had a playground," said Berz.

Dionne Jennings, who lives less than two minutes away from the center, said it's something her son will love.

"We come over here and play soccer because he's an avid soccer player but I know he would love the addition of a playground as well," said Jennings.

Jennings explained that she often has to drive her son to Heritage Park to access a playground, which is about 15 minutes away from her home.

"In most of our individual neighborhoods we don't have a playground we don't have swing sets and slides," said Jennings. "This will bring all the kids together kids from the community who may not go to the same school, but they have the opportunity to come out and play and make new friends and just have fun."

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to unveil the new playground after nearly 6 -7 hours of hard work from volunteers.