Former Vol Malik Jackson helps nearly 200 pets get adopted

181 dogs and cats have new forever homes, thanks to a former Vol!

Malik Jackson, a defensive end for Tennessee from 2010 to 2011 now plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Through his foundation, Malik's Gifts, he recently paid all of the adoption fees for a weekend event at two PetSmart stores and at the Jacksonville Humane Society.

The animals were from the Jacksonville Humane Society and a city shelter. Jackson also showed up at the adoption fair, meeting with new pet parents and even cuddling some kittens!

The timing couldn't have been better, according to the Jacksonville Humane Society, because shelters in the area were full.