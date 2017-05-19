TSSAA Sectional Highlights and Scores - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TSSAA Sectional Highlights and Scores

Posted: Updated:
By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Connect

TSSAA Baseball

Class A
Boyd Buchanan 1, Goodpasture 8
Silverdale 1, Gordonsville 10

Class AA
Central 5, Murfreesboro Central 6
Signal Mountain 3, Sweetwater 0

Class AAA
Walker Valley 1, Blackman 4
Ooltewah 4, Stewarts Creek 6

TSSAA Softball

Class A
Meigs Co. 10, North Greene 0
Whitwell 8, Watertown 3
Silverdale 2, Goodpasture 4

Class AAA
Ooltewah 6, Lawerence Co. 0
Soddy Daisy 0, Coffee Co. 3

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.