UPDATE: Trooper fires shot at chase suspect off Cummings Hwy

UPDATE: The Tennessee Highway Patrol have identified the suspect that led officials on a police chase off Cummings Highway.

34-year old, Jeremy L. Woods is facing several charges including aggravated assault.

PREVIOUS STORY: A man who led Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers on a chase into Hamilton County Friday afternoon was taken in to custody.

The chase began in Marion County, where the suspect took off on a stolen motorcycle at around 4:00 p.m.

The THP says the suspect led troopers on a chase along Cummings Highway. The suspect crashed the motorcycle into a trooper's patrol car as he tried to turn around on Wilcox Road.

The suspect ran from the trooper he collided with, to the woods nearby.

The THP says the trooper chased the suspect and eventually found him with a gun to his head.

The THP says the trooper tried to talk the suspect down but was forced to fire two shots at him when the suspect pointed the gun at the trooper.

The suspect was not hit and was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m.

