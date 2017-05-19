Northwest Whitfield QB Luke Shiflett commits to MTSU - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Northwest Whitfield QB Luke Shiflett commits to MTSU

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Northwest Whitfield quarterback Luke Shiflett announced on Monday that he has committed to Middle Tennessee State University.

The junior dual-threat quarterback helped lead the Bruins to the second round of Georgia state playoffs in 2016, while rushing for over 700 yards and passing for over 2,300. Shiflett made the announcement via twitter. 

