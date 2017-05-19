Northwest Whitfield QB Luke Shiflett commits to MTSU

Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds beat struggling Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 11-8 on Saturday night.More
Scooter Gennett hit a grand slam and the Cincinnati Reds beat struggling Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 11-8 on Saturday night.More
Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass and the Tennessee Titans earned a 34-27 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.More
Marcus Mariota threw a touchdown pass and the Tennessee Titans earned a 34-27 preseason win over the Carolina Panthers on Saturday.More
The Brainerd Panthers played host to the Howard Hustlin' Tigers Saturday night to open up the 2017 season.More
The Brainerd Panthers played host to the Howard Hustlin' Tigers Saturday night to open up the 2017 season.More