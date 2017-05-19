Support St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway with test drive at BMW

May 11, 2017. The 2017 Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home is nearly complete and ready for open house tours.

BMW of Chattanooga has teamed up with the Chattanooga St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to raise $10,000 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

For each test drive on a Sunday during the Dream Home Giveaway open houses, May 21 – June 18, BMW of Chattanooga will make a donation to the hospital.

The test drive takes one hour. To sign up, visit BMW’s website.

“Our role in the community is bigger than selling cars,” said Rob Dale, general manager of BMW Chattanooga in a press release. “Our 50 employees are proud to serve the community and help raise money for this wonderful charity.”

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home is located in the Eagle Bluff Woods community. Open house weekends run May 20 – June 18. The home is open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

Tickets are sold out, but you can still register to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree from Ashley HomeStore by visiting the home during an open house.