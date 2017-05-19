Pleasant Grove Elementary students surprise Ironman-bound principal

UPDATE: Principal Grant completed the Ironman in 6 hours 50 minutes and 52 seconds.

PREVIOUS STORY: In Whitfield County, Pleasant Grove Elementary students surprised principal Laurie Grant with a big sendoff, as she prepares to compete in Sunday's Ironman 70.3 in Chattanooga.

Mrs. Grant has trained for the event for the past several months, and says she is hoping to attain some personal goals, while setting a good example for the students. "Eating healthy, exercising, and setting goals are all very important, and I'm so blessed to have these students supporting me, and cheering for me," Mrs. Grant said.

The entire student body and teaching staff quietly left the building Friday morning, so Mrs. Grant was "totally surprised" when she saw hundreds cheering her appearance at the school's entrance. Mrs. Grant's husband Ronnie was also a surprise attendee, and said he hopes to train and compete with her in the 2018 event. He was unable to do so this year due to back surgery.