Baylor standout Brendon Harris commits to Vols

By Jill Jelnick, Sports reporter
Baylor four-star defensive back Brendon Harris announced Friday that he has committed to the University of Tennessee. Harris is ranked as the fourth best safety in the state of Tennessee according to 247 Sports Composite rankings for the class of 2018.

UT assistant coach Walt Wells, the same recruiter that landed the nations overall top pick Trey Smith, also recruited Harris. Harris chose the Vols over Auburn, Clemson, Florida and LSU. He made the announcement Friday afternoon through a video on twitter. 

