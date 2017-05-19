Bearettes' basketball star Rhyne Howard commits to Kentucky

Bradley Central Girls' Basketball star Rhyne Howard announced Friday that she has committed to the University of Kentucky. Howard is a four-star guard out of Cleveland, Tennessee and has helped lead the Bearettes to multiple regional and state tournament appearances the last three years, including an undefeated regular season in 2016.



The 6-foot junior also received offers from South Carolina and Purdue. Howard told Channel 3 earlier in the year that she plans to major in Engineering, and a strong Engineering program would play a large part in her decision.



Howard is ranked as the No. 33 player in the 2018 class according to ESPN.