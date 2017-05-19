Catoosa County Sheriff's Office seeking armed-robbery suspect

Photo provided by the Catoosa Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with catching a man accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday.

It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Citgo gas station on Reeds Bridge Road in Ringgold.

The Sheriff's Office says the man pictured in this story robbed the clerk at gunpoint, and then fled the scene in a car parked nearby.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call Detective Alan Miles with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at (706)-935-2424.

