Catoosa County Sheriff's Office seeking armed-robbery suspect

RINGGOLD, GA (WRCB) -
The Catoosa County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help with catching a man accused of robbing a gas station at gunpoint on Wednesday.
It happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. at Citgo gas station on Reeds Bridge Road in Ringgold.
The Sheriff's Office says the man pictured in this story robbed the clerk at gunpoint, and then fled the scene in a car parked nearby.
If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call Detective Alan Miles with the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office at (706)-935-2424.
