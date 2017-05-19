Tip leads to drug arrest of five people

A tip about possible drug activity lead to the arrest of five people.

Soddy Daisy Police were called to a home on Viewmont Lane Thursday night.

When arrived at the home, they found Colton Goins, Jacob Reed, Ashley Carter, Jacob Burchard and Abigail Troxel with nearly two pounds of marijuana and other items used in selling the drug.

A shotgun and cash were also found.

Two small children were in the house. They were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

All five adults are charged with aggravated child abuse, possession of marijuana for resale and other charges.

