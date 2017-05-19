Mother's Day mugs recalled for burn hazard

A Mother's Day gift is being recalled as a potential burn hazard.

Sold at Michael's national crafts stores, the Celebrate It™ ceramic travel mugs with a silicone lid should be returned to the store for a full refund.

The affected mugs are:

Motherhood the greatest adventure (lime green lid)

MOM (lime green lid)

Blue floral (turquoise lid)

Pink floral (pink lid)

Only ceramic mugs with SKU number 508992 and UPC code 886946619458 printed on a label on the bottom of the mugs are included in the recall.

The mug’s lid does not fit securely and can cause liquids to leak from the bottom of the lid when tilted, posing a burn hazard. Also, the mug does not have a silicone hand wrap so the consumer could burn their hand on the side walls of the mug.