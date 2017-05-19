Kobe Bryant retweet saves class from having to take final exam

Kobe Bryant. AP photo
By Kurt Helin, NBC Sports
(NBC Sports) - Damn, I wish Twitter was around when I was in school and didn’t study for a test.
At schools around the nation, it is finals time as the school year winds down. That’s what was happening at an Indiana high school when senior William Pate sent Kobe Bryant this Tweet (hat tip Eric Freeman of Ball Don’t Lie, a guy who overstudied for every test he ever took).
Several hours later.
It’s awesome that Kobe did this. Although my guess is if his daughters try this he will laugh and tell them to sharpen their No. 2 pencils.