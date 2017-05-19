Kobe Bryant retweet saves class from having to take final exam

By Kurt Helin, NBC Sports

(NBC Sports) - Damn, I wish Twitter was around when I was in school and didn’t study for a test.

At schools around the nation, it is finals time as the school year winds down. That’s what was happening at an Indiana high school when senior William Pate sent Kobe Bryant this Tweet (hat tip Eric Freeman of Ball Don’t Lie, a guy who overstudied for every test he ever took).

@kobebryant PLEASE IF YOU RETWEET THIS WE DONT HAVE TO TAKE THE FINAL PLEASE RT @kobebryant ?????????? pic.twitter.com/frr6MR9bZP — Lul Yo?ngsta?? (@WilliamPate36) May 18, 2017

Several hours later.

Hope you have an A in this class https://t.co/ABKeJSHPZc — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 18, 2017

It’s awesome that Kobe did this. Although my guess is if his daughters try this he will laugh and tell them to sharpen their No. 2 pencils.