UPDATE: Former Calhoun police chief, officer arrested in TBI extortion case

Special Agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have obtained indictments for two former sworn employees of the Calhoun Police Department, according to the TBI.

At the request of 10th District Attorney General Stephen Crump, TBI Agents began investigating Julie Tanksley and Charles Godsey on April 8, 2015.

During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that the Tanksley, the department’s former chief, and Godsey, an officer, extorted two arrestees by seizing personal property until the arrestees contributed money to the police department’s drug fund.

On Tuesday, the McMinn County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging each with two counts of extortion.

Both surrendered to authorities at the McMinn County Jail, where they were each booked and subsequently released on $4,000 bond.

Friday, the city of Graysville held an emergency commission meeting to discuss what will happen next with the police department.

Board agrees Chief Julie Tanksley will be allowed to use vacation days while being investigated. @WRCB pic.twitter.com/Xls25V9Pqa — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 19, 2017

The commission decided to let Chief Tanksley use her vacation time while she's being investigated, saying she has not been convicted of any charges.

Board member Tracey Pankey says these are all allegations. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 19, 2017

At the end of the meeting, Commissioner Jimmy Massengale asked the commission and other elected officials to avoid talking to the media, citing "fake news" as his reason.

Commissioner Massengale asks board not to speak to media. Mentions "fake news" & ask to keep the details to themselves. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) May 19, 2017

