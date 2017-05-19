Whitfield County Fire Department mourns loss of battalion chief - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Whitfield County Fire Department mourns loss of battalion chief

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
Battalion Chief John Chester Battalion Chief John Chester
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA (WRCB) -

The Whitfield County Fire Department is mourning the loss the of Battalion Chief John Chester. 

A post on the WCFD Facebook page says that Chester passed away Thursday night at Hamilton Medical Center, due to unknown medical reasons.

The post concludes by saying "Please keep Chief Chesters family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.