Jeff DeLoach takes over as president of the Times Free Press

Jeff DeLoach, who has been serving as publisher of two Texas newspapers, was named the new president of the Chattanooga Times Free Press in May 2017. He replaced Bruce Hartmann. Photo by Robin Rudd /Times Free Press

Bruce Hartmann is leaving his post as president of the Chattanooga Times Free Press to take a job with the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

He will be succeeded by Tennessee native Jeff DeLoach, who has been serving as publisher of two Texas newspapers.

The announcement was made today by Nat W. Lea IV, president and chief executive officer of WEHCO Media, Inc., which own the Times Free Press.

Hartmann will be vice president of community and government relations at the medical center. He came to the Times Free Press in 2014 after 25 years with E.W. Scripps. During that time, he was publisher of the Knoxville News-Sentinel for 14 years; his most recent role with Scripps before the move to Chattanooga was as chief revenue officer and vice president of sales and marketing. Hartmann and his wife Tami will return to Knoxville for his new position.

DeLoach has served as publisher of the Standard-Times newspaper in San Angelo, Texas, since 2009. In 2014, he also was named publisher of the Abilene Reporter-News. In those roles, he split his time between the two markets.

Before that, DeLoach served four years as vice president of circulation at the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. During his last year there, he also had responsibility for advertising sales.

From 1996 to 2005 he worked in the circulation department at the Commercial Appeal in Memphis. Prior to that, he worked at the Rocky Mountain News in Denver and at the Audit Bureau of Circulations.