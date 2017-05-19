Chattanoogan living with Autism representing U.S. on international karate stage

A Chattanoogan is on his way to representing the United States on the international karate stage.

He's also representing those who live with Autism.

He allowed Channel 3 to be there during his last practice in Chattanooga.

The next time he steps onto the mat, he will be in the Southern Caribbean.

The 28 year old is a student at Green's Karate in Hixson and is the first member on the U.S. Karate Team with Autism.

Next week, he will compete against those from over 40 countries in Curacau.

Two other Americans make up the U.S. Para-Karate team, a man who is blind and another who has cerebral palsy.

Rogers says he's honored to make history in the karate world.

"I'm part of the organization with the other USA sports teams that go to the Olympic games and go to international competitions. To hear karate go to the Olympic games but also they compete in the world class and also international, is pretty exciting and I'm kind of glad to be a part of it," he said.

"We think he's going to have a really good chance to bring home a medal and hopefully it's going to be gold," Corey Green said.

This is the second time Rogers has competed at the international level in six months.

In October, he placed 6th out of 24 in the world in the Karate World Championship in Austria.

