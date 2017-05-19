Son of North Georgia District Attorney charged for revenge porn

The son of a North Georgia district attorney is accused of posting his ex-girlfriend's nude photos online without her permission.

Roman Christopher Poston, 25, was arrested on Sunday morning and charged with electronic transmission of a video or photo depicting nudity or sexually explicit content without consent.

Poston was released from the Murray County Jail on a bond of about $1,000 after three hours in custody.

According to a Murray County Sheriff's Office incident report, Roman Poston's ex-girlfriend called the police April 25 to report a burglary. She told investigators that Roman Poston came to her house the day before and took a Scinex SW20 smart watch and $23 in cash, which was set aside to pay a water bill.

The ex-girlfriend eventually told officers that Poston posted nude pictures of her online; two pictures and a video. The pictures were uploaded to a website. She said Poston sent her aunt a link to the site and the pictures.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was contacted by the sheriff's office to lead the investigation.

The charge against Poston comes from a new bill, created by the Georgia Legislature in 2014. Sponsored by Georgia State Rep. Kevin Tanner (R-Dawsonville), the bill aims to prevent "revenge porn," which is the practice of trying to shame a former boyfriend or girlfriend by posting their nude images online.

Poston is the son of Bert Poston, the district attorney for the Conasauga Judicial Circuit. Bert Poston's office will not handle the case. The Georgia Attorney General's Office will assign an outside prosecutor.

