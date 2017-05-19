Meet Chattanooga's top bocce athlete

UPDATE: Micah won 2 gold medals in the duo and team events. Congratulations to all the athletes!

PREVIOUS STORY: While the next summer Olympic games is still a few years out, this weekend marks the start of the Tennessee Special Olympics Summer Games.

We had the opportunity to practice with the top bocce ball athlete in Chattanooga this week. For those who haven’t tried the Italian sport, bocce is sort of a cross between bowling and curling.

Jim Hutcherson is the area 4 Special Olympics bocce ball coach, and his star athlete is his son Micah – the area 4 athlete of the year.

This weekend with the Tennessee Special Olympic Games – Micah’s time to shine. He’s not intimidated by the pressure.

Micah says, “I feel excited just because I get to play with all of my friends.” Coach Jim says “Special Olympics to them is the Olympics. If they can go out and win a medal or a ribbon, they’re just proud as peacocks, having that thing on their chest. It’s just a heart-warming and somewhat emotional experience.”

The Opening Ceremony is Friday night in Nashville at Lipscomb University’s Allen Arena. The games start Saturday.

Congratulations and good luck to all the athletes.