Parasites could be lurking in your pool

By Emily Lazration, Morning Producer
Summer is gearing up, and pool season is officially here. But a new warning from the Centers for Disease Control might make you think twice before jumping in.

The CDC says outbreaks of an infection linked to swimming pools have doubled in just the past two years.

In 2016, there were 32 reported outbreaks of crypto, a parasite spread by swallowing water contaminated with feces. "Cyrpto" is short for Cryptosporidium, which the CDC says is a germ that causes diarrhea.

Just a mouthful can cause up to three weeks of diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps or vomiting.

Crypto can survive in chlorinated pools for up to 10 days, so it’s important to protect yourself and others by avoiding the pool if you’ve been sick with diarrhea.

Scientists say it's not clear if the number of outbreaks has increased, or if detection methods have improved.

