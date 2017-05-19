10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO TRUMP COULD NAME AS FBI CHIEF

President Donald Trump says he is "very close" to naming a new FBI director, and that former Sen. Joe Lieberman is among his top candidates.

2. HOW THE WORLD IS TRYING TO KEEP TRUMP HAPPY

As President Trump heads off on his first foreign trip, a five-stop journey across the Middle East and Europe, a worldwide effort is under way to accommodate America's homebody-in-chief.

3. IRANIANS VOTE IN FIRST PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION SINCE NUCLEAR DEAL

Hassan Rouhani faces a staunch challenge from a hard-line opponent over his outreach to the West in Iran's elections .

4. RAPE CHARGES DROPPED AGAINST ASSANGE

Sweden dropped its rape investigation of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. British police say he will face arrest if he leaves Ecuadorean embassy in London.

5. NORTH KOREA MIGHT, OR MIGHT NOT, BE BEHIND CYBERATTACK

Experts are questioning whether North Korea is to blame for the WannaCry ransomware attack, saying it doesn't fit the pattern of previous hacks blamed on Pyongyang.

6. WHERE FRANCE'S NEW PRESIDENT IS HEADING FOR HIS FIRST OVERSEAS TRIP

Emmanuel Macron has chosen the West African nation of Mali for his first official visit outside Europe. France's largest overseas military operation is in a country where extremist groups pose a growing danger.

7. WHAT THE DEATH OF AILES MEANS FOR FOX NEWS

The network Ailes founded faces some troubling questions under the surface of its success, and what it will face next in a changing media world.

8. HOW MUCH A BASQUIAT PAINTING WAS SOLD FOR

"Untitled" by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for a record $110.5 million at auction in New York, to a noted Japanese collector and entrepreneur after a 10-minute bidding war.

9. FAMILY OF SINGER CHRIS CORNELL QUESTIONS HOW HE DIED

A medical examiner says the Soundgarden and Audioslave singer died by hanging in a Detroit hotel room, but Cornell's family attorney refutes "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.

10. WHY A RESCUED MONKEY IS KNOWN AS 'UNCLE FAT'

A morbidly obese wild monkey who gorged himself on junk food and soda left behind by tourists in Thailand has been rescued and placed on a strict diet.

