Warm, humid through Saturday, and a stormy Sunday

Good Friday! We have a lot of events going on this weekend. Hopefully the weather will cooperate with the one you plan to attend.

After a few isolated showers and storms this morning, we will be warm and humid with partly cloudy skies and a high of 90. For Nightfall tonight at 7 on Miller Plaza the temp will be around 87.

Saturday you have the JFest music festival all day at Camp Jordan. Saturday will sport a mix of sun and clouds with the high reaching a balmy 89. An approaching front will bring in a few scattered showers and storms Saturday evening into Saturday night.

Sunday you have the Chattanooga Market and the Ironman 70.3. We will have some showers and storms all day, and at this point I would count on running, swimming, and/or biking in the rain.

The rain will taper off Sunday night, and next week will start in amazing fashion. Skies will clear out, and the high will reach only 80 Monday and Tuesday.

Another front will bring more rain Wednesday, and another shot of even cooler air late next week.

David Karnes

