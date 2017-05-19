Chester County driver indicted after school bus crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A grand jury has indicted the driver of a Chester County school bus that rolled over last fall in Nashville, injuring 35 people.

Nashville police said Thursday that 29-year-old Christina Mathis was arrested on 35 counts of aggravated assault and one count of felony reckless endangerment.

Students were traveling in three buses from Chester County High School in Henderson to the Opryland Hotel for a convention.

Police said in a news release that an investigation concluded that Mathis was traveling too fast as she exited Interstate 65 and lost control of the bus.

Two students were critically injured and hospitalized. They have been released.

Mathis' bond was set at $50,000. Online jail records didn't indicate whether she had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

