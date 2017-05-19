Free RAM clinic set for June 3 & 4 in Red Bank

Remote Area Medical, the largest non-governmental provider of mobile medical clinics that deliver free medical, dental, and vision care to underserved, uninsured, and underinsured children and families, will hold a free mobile medical clinic on Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 at Red Bank High School, 640 Morrison Springs Road . Tickets at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday morning. Doors will open at 6:00 a.m. on both days and service is provided by order of ticket numbers. No ID is ever required.

“We see single mothers, low-income couples, veterans, children and families, elderly and disabled who come to our clinics to get one of our services because they cannot afford a dental cleaning or a pair of eyeglasses,” says Stan Brock founder of RAM. “We want to ensure everyone has access to a healthy life.”

The basic services can include:

DENTAL: Cleaning, fillings, extractions

VISION: Complete dilated eye exams, testing for glaucoma, testing for diabetic retinopathy, glasses made on site

MEDICAL: General medicine

PREVENTION: Breast exams, diabetes screening, physicals, women’s health

EDUCATION: Educational resources and information are provided throughout service areas

NOTE: Due to time constraints, be prepared to choose between DENTAL and VISION services. All patients will have the option of receiving DENTAL and MEDICAL care or VISION and MEDICAL care, but not DENTAL and VISION care on the same day.

In 2016, RAM treated more than 7,000 people and provided more than $2.4 million in free medical aid in the state of Tennessee. In 2015, RAM treated 627 patients in Cleveland and services provided reached over $259,000 in total value of free medical care. RAM expects an increase in patient registration at this year’s clinic.

Free medical services will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, eye exams, eyeglass prescriptions, on-site eyeglass production, free eyeglasses, women's health exams, diabetic screening and education, HIV/AIDS testing, and general medical exams. There will be 40 dental chairs set up on the dental floor as well as 10 vision lanes in the vision area, which will be optimal to provide the care each patient requires.

"RAM would love to be able to schedule more clinics each year so we can further bridge the healthcare gap for people who worry what they will do if they get sick," said Mr. Brock. Remote Area Medical receives close to 200 requests per year from local leaders and organizations across the United States to operate its free mobile medical clinics. Based on an average of 800 patients RAM treats per event, RAM estimates it could potentially treat 104,000 additional patients every year. "This is a target well within our capabilities," says Brock. “However, it would require a massive expansion of equipment, facilities and funding.”