National Police Week: Fallen officers in Tennessee Valley honored downtown

Fallen law enforcement officers from across the Tennessee Valley were honored Thursday night in downtown Chattanooga.

Families, friends, and fellow officers gathered on Market Street in front of the law enforcement memorial.

The names of officers killed in the line of duty from the 1800s to modern day were read aloud by District Attorney General Neal Pinkston as red roses were deposited in solemn procession at the bronze sculpture.

It's National Police Week, a tradition which began in 1962 when President John F. Kennedy designated May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Events for the week-long celebration continue through May 20, around the nation.