A crash on Interstate 75 in Bartow County, Georgia shutdown all northbound lanes for a few hours Thursday night.

It happened near the Canton Highway exit.

GDOT says the crash involved a car and truck, but details of the collision are unknown.

Traffic on the northbound side was re-routed to the Canton Highway exit.

The Georgia State Patrol says injuries have been reported, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

All lanes of the interstate are open.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.