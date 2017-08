Collegedale police are investigating a carjacking off Little Debbie Parkway Thursday night.

It happened at Walmart in Ooltewah shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was meeting the suspect in the parking lot of the store to buy a gun.

However, when the victim showed up to make the purchase, the man selling the weapon approached him at gunpoint and forced him out of his car.

The suspect took off in the victim's car and has not been found.

The victim was not harmed during the incident.

Stay with WRCBtv.com for updates to this story.