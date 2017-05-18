Walker Co. Sheriff looking for pistol stolen from car in Rossville

Photo provided by the Walker Co. Sheriff's Office.

The Walker County Sheriff's Office is warning people to lock their car doors to avoid potential thieves.

One person learned the hard way last weekend when the Sheriff's Office says a pistol was stolen from their car in Rossville on Glentana Street.

The gun is a Black Duck Town single shot pistol with the following markings: Leinard Inc Ducktown Tn Mod.D.Cal.45.

It is identical to the gun pictured with this story, however, the actual pistol will have more wear and rust than the pictured example.

If you have any information about this case, you're asked to call Detective Sergeant Michelle Brown at 706-638-1909 ext. 1270 or call 911.

