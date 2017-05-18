PHOTOS: Crash on APD 40 leads to second crash by rubberneckers

A driver was seriously injured in a crash involving a jackknifed tractor-trailer in Bradley County Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on APD 40 in Cleveland.

City fire officials say the driver of the car was trapped inside and had to be removed by firefighters.

The driver was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. No name has been released.

A second wreck happened on the other side of APD 40 as a result of the traffic backup from rubbernecking.

That driver was also taken to a hospital for treatment of his injuries.

In all, four fire companies from the Cleveland Fire Department responded to the scene along with Bradley County EMS.

