Polk Co. Sheriff seeking person of interest in Old Fort burglaries

The Polk County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone can identify a person of interest in recent burglaries.

The man pictured in this story is the person of interest.

The Sheriff's Office says the burglaries happened in the Old Fort area.

The man in the picture is wearing knee-length shorts and has a tattoo on his leg and arm.

If you have any information about this case, please call 423-338-8215 and ask for Detective Cole.

