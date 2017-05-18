Braves slugger Freeman has fractured wrist, to miss 10-weeks

(Atlanta Braves) - The Atlanta Braves today placed first baseman Freddie Freeman on the 10-day disabled list after an MRI and CT scan revealed a non-displaced left wrist fracture. Freeman was hit on the wrist by a pitch in the fifth inning of last night’s game versus Toronto.

The wrist will be placed in a cast for four weeks and Freeman is expected to miss approximately 10 weeks of action.

Freeman, 27, is leading the National League with 14 home runs and ranks among league leaders in nearly every other offensive category. Entering play today he ranks third in runs scored (35), sixth in batting average (.341), second in extra-base hits (26), second in on-base percentage (.461) and second in slugging percentage (.748).

The Braves have recalled infielder Rio Ruiz from Triple-A Gwinnett. Ruiz, who turns 23 on May 22, made his Major League debut last season when he played in five games for Atlanta.

He has posted a .262 batting average with 12 doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI in 37 games for Gwinnett this season.