Walker Co. Animal Shelter offers free pet adoption for Memorial Day weekend

The solar eclipse is less than a week away, and folks in Chattanooga are making sure they're ready. However, if you haven't found your eclipse glasses just yet, snagging a pair may not be as easy as you thought.More
The solar eclipse is less than a week away, and folks in Chattanooga are making sure they're ready. However, if you haven't found your eclipse glasses just yet, snagging a pair may not be as easy as you thought.More
The solar eclipse is less than 48 hours away, but the celebration has already started in Spring City.More
The solar eclipse is less than 48 hours away, but the celebration has already started in Spring City.More