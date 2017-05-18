Walker Co. Animal Shelter offers free pet adoption for Memorial Day weekend

How cute are these puppies and kitties? Well, they can be yours during a free adoption event by the Walker County Animal Shelter for Memorial Day weekend.

Starting Friday, May 26th and Saturday, May 27th, the shelter will waive its regular adoption fee, offering pet seekers to bring home a new family member for free. The Shelter is on a mission to increase the number of animals saved in Walker County and reduce euthanasia rates. They say as part of that mission, all dogs and cats of age are now vaccinated, spayed and neutered before leaving the facility.

Dogs and cats housed at shelters often become stressed by their surroundings, making them more susceptible to illness. The longer an animal stays sheltered, the greater their chances of becoming sick. To reduce that risk, Walker County Animal Shelter staff now encourages pet owners who want to surrender their animals to foster them at home, allowing shelter staff to search for a new forever family.

“Priceless Pets” will be offered from 10am to 4pm on Friday, May 26th and 8:00am to 1:00pm on Saturday, May 27th at the Walker County Animal Shelter, 5488 North Marbletop Road, Chickamauga. Those who rent should bring proof of a pet friendly lease to speed up the adoption process.



