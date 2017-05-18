Roaches on prep table, raw meat next to fresh food leads to low scores

It’s a tough week for a couple of north Georgia restaurants.

Greg’s Restaurant at 12560 Highway 27 in Chickamauga scored a 62. A 69 or below is a failing grade.

The inspector found several cross contamination issues, including an unopened, fully cooked ham sitting on top of raw ground beef in a cooler, loosely wrapped cantaloupe placed next to raw ground beef in the cooler, and several items uncovered inside a cooler noted to be “very dirty.”

A spoiled onion attracting gnats was found in a box of onions and a cooler in the kitchen was too warm. The inspector noted the cooler couldn’t compete with heat from the grill and needs to be replaced.

Greg’s Restaurant corrected its score to an 87 on a second inspection.

The McDonald’s at 5471 Alabama Highway in Ringgold barely escaped failure with a score of 70. The inspector saw employees wearing double gloves and changing the top glove only in between tasks, instead of removing all gloves, washing their hands and putting on new gloves. She also found raw eggs stored above ready-to-eat foods in the cooler and food being cooled improperly.

In Hamilton County, the lowest score was a 78, found at Taco El Cunao at 5813 Lee Highway. The inspector found a live roach on a prep table and more at a sink. They also noted the roof was leaking, some ceiling tiles were drooping, and the manager couldn’t answer basic questions about food safety.

Several restaurants posted high scores or perfect ones of 100. Congratulations to:

Adelle’s Ice Cream Creperie, 400 East Main Street, Chattanooga

Ankar’s Express Café, 6016 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga

BBQ Andy’s, 106 Karen Drive, Soddy Daisy

Calamansi Café, 1900 Reggie White Boulevard, Chattanooga

Chattz on the Block, 225 Broad Street, Chattanooga

Gypsy Gourmet, 419 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga

Old Saigon, 2601 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga

Spill the Beans Mobile, 12214 Plow Lane, Soddy Daisy

Double Portion Catering, 175 Woodie Drive, Ringgold

Dade County Nutrition Center, 9622 South U.S. Highway 11, Trenton

Tempting Tiki Extreme Shaved Ice, 191 Smyrna Ramhurst Road, Chatsworth

The following are the remaining scores:

Hamilton County

Southern Belle, 7 Ross Landing, Chattanooga: 84 (corrected to a 94)

Subway, 3461 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 89

Chaos Mongolian Grill, 5726 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 93

McDonald’s, 2003 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 94

The Pizza Place, 1210 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 94

Shuford’s Smokehouse, 924 Signal Mountain Road, Chattanooga: 94

The Garden Grill, 311 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga: 95

Brewhaus, 224 Frazier Avenue, Chattanooga: 96

Krystal, 3409 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga: 96

Arby’s, 5470 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Big Jeff’s BBQ, 4272 Bonny Oaks Drive, Chattanooga: 97

The Camp House, 149 East MLK Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

The Daily Ration, 1220 Dartmouth Street, Chattanooga: 97

Dos Amigos, 3209 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga: 97

Firebirds, 2107 Gunbarrel Road, Chattanooga: 97

Guthrie’s, 1235 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain: 97

Mister Wok I, 5402 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Number 1 Chinese Restaurant, 4011 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 97

Typhoon of Tokyo, 3953 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 97

Waffle House, 4343 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 97

Firehouse Subs, 6025 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 98

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 2304 East 3 rd Street, Chattanooga: 98

Street, Chattanooga: 98 Main Concessions, 311 Broad Street, Chattanooga: 98

The Meeting House, 3912 Dayton Boulevard, Chattanooga: 98

Ankar’s Hoagies, 4764 Highway 58, Chattanooga: 99

Firehouse Subs, 5546 Highway 153, Hixson: 99

Pops Dogs, 8108 Shallowford Road, Chattanooga: 99

Rain Thai Bistro, 6933 Lee Highway, Chattanooga: 99

Zaxby’s, 7643 East Brainerd Road, Chattanooga: 99

Catoosa County

Boyd’s Speedway (Grand Stand), 1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold: 80

IHOP, 2047 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 84

Boyd’s Speedway (Pit Concessions), 1481 Scruggs Road, Ringgold: 91

Steak & Shake, 1182 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 91

Arby’s, 2392 Lafayette Road, Fort Oglethorpe: 93

Richard’s Restaurant & Catering, 906 Lafayette Street, Ringgold: 93

Mike’s Pizza, 2535 Battlefield Parkway, Fort Oglethorpe: 95

Farm to Fork Restaurant, 118 Remco Drive, Ringgold: 97

Fruteria el Gordo, 400 Direct Connection Drive, Rossville: 97

Dade County

No remaining scores to report

Murray County

Little Rome, 1201 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 89

Burger King, 1105 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 95

Kentucky Fried Chicken, 1043 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 96

Krystal, 1123 North Third Avenue, Chatsworth: 97

Walker County

Dari-Dip, 302 West Villanow Street, LaFayette: 88

Pizza Hut, 405 North Main Street, LaFayette: 95

Rick Buff’s Hog Heaven, 1105 Lafayette Road, Rossville: 97

Whitfield County

The Local Restaurant, 3001 East Walnut Avenue, Suite B, Dalton: 79

Los Pablos #2, 2204 Chattanooga Road, Dalton: 81

Burger Den, 2620 Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face: 83

Mr. T’s Pizza & Ice Cream, 831 North Tibbs Road, Dalton: 86

Common Ground Coffee Shop, 510 South Tibbs Road, Dalton: 96

If you’re in Hamilton County and you have a complaint about a restaurant, pool, health care facility, daycare or gym, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hot Line at 423-209-8110.