UPDATE: Police ID man killed in Amnicola Hwy crash

UPDATE: Chattanooga police have identified the man killed in Thursday's crash on Amnicola Highway as 36-year-old Allen A. Brunet Jr.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga police are investigating a deadly crash on Amnicola Highway Thursday morning.

It happened in the 4500 block at around 10:45 a.m.

Police say a man was driving toward Highway 153 when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

The man was pinned inside the Chevrolet van and eventually died at the scene from his injuries.

Police are trying to figure out why the man ran off the road.

The driver's name will not be released until his family is notified.

