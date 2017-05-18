President Trump says he's the victim of a "witch hunt" after special counsel announced

A day after the Justice Department announced the appointment of a special counsel to investigate alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, President Donald Trump is sounding skeptical.

"With all of the illegal acts that took place in the Clinton campaign & Obama Administration, there was never a special councel (sic) appointed!" he weighed in Thursday morning on Twitter, his favored form of communication.

"This is the single greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history!" he followed up.

The tweets stand in contrast to a more measured response Wednesday night from the president after Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Bob Mueller to the investigatory role.

"As I have stated many times, a thorough investigation will confirm what we already know — there was no collusion between my campaign and any foreign entity," Trump said in the statement. "I look forward to this matter concluding quickly. In the meantime, I will never stop fighting for the people and the issues that matter most to the future of our country."

Mueller takes the reins after FBI Director James Comey was fired by Trump last week as he investigated potential ties between Trump's campaign and Russian officials.

Trump later revealed to NBC News that he thought of Comey as a "showboat" and "grandstander," and felt his inquiry was part of a "made-up story" — contradicting what his top aides had told reporters earlier in the week that the firing had nothing to do with Russia.

While Mueller begins his investigation, Congress has its own ongoing probe into Russia.

Washington lawmakers from both parties have expressed confidence in Mueller.

"I think he'll be broadly supported, he has impeccable credentials, a storied history," Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, said Thursday on TODAY. "He had 10 years leading the FBI in both the Bush and the Obama administration. ... He's in the latter part of his career, he has nothing to prove, I think he'll do a fabulous job."