UPDATE: Daniel Clark case sent to grand jury

The proposed property tax increase would be 2.00 mills in the unincorporated locations of the county and 2.189 in the incorporated areas.More
The proposed property tax increase would be 2.00 mills in the unincorporated locations of the county and 2.189 in the incorporated areas.More
The solar eclipse is less than a week away, and folks in Chattanooga are making sure they're ready. However, if you haven't found your eclipse glasses just yet, snagging a pair may not be as easy as you thought.More
The solar eclipse is less than a week away, and folks in Chattanooga are making sure they're ready. However, if you haven't found your eclipse glasses just yet, snagging a pair may not be as easy as you thought.More