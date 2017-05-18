Braves honor Georgia DOT, company that rebuilt I-85 overpass

ATLANTA (AP) - The Atlanta Braves are honoring the Georgia Department of Transportation and a construction company that rebuilt a major interstate overpass in about six weeks.

The section of I-85 was shut down March 30 when a blaze beneath the bridge burned so hot that it caused the overpass of steel and concrete to collapse. No one was injured, but the incident snarled Atlanta's already notorious traffic by shutting down a major artery through downtown.

State officials offered a multimillion-dollar incentive to the project contractor C.W. Matthews to finish weeks ahead of schedule.

Crews worked round-the-clock shifts to complete the project.

The Braves moved into a new suburban stadium, SunTrust Park, this season. Traffic has been a major concern, though the stadium was not directly affected by the overpass collapse.

