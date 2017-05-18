Georgia's unemployment rate decreases to 5 percent - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Georgia's unemployment rate decreases to 5 percent

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - State labor officials say Georgia's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate has decreased to 5 percent.

The Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday announced the new jobless number for April.

It's down from 5.1 percent in March; and 5.4 percent in April 2016.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WEEKLY CIRCULARS
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.