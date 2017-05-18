Georgia's unemployment rate decreases to 5 percent

ATLANTA (AP) - State labor officials say Georgia's seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate has decreased to 5 percent.
The Georgia Department of Labor on Thursday announced the new jobless number for April.
It's down from 5.1 percent in March; and 5.4 percent in April 2016.
