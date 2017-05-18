TN High school rocked by 3 suicides loses another to drowning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities have recovered the body of a teenager who drowned in a Tennessee lake the same day community members gathered to remember three fellow high schoolers who died earlier in the year.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports (http://bit.ly/2qA3mwu ) 18-year-old Farragut High School senior Joshua Armon Davis drowned in Fort Loudoun Lake when he fell from a ski boat Wednesday afternoon.

Knoxville Volunteer Emergency Rescue Squad Deputy Chief John Whited says the team and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency recovered Davis' body around 9 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers Davis was holding personal flotation device when he fell into the water, went under and never resurfaced.

During the search, Concord United Methodist Church held a service for the Farragut high community after the suicides of two sophomores and one senior this year.

