Good Thursday. The warm weather will continue today and Friday with highs in the upper 80s. Both days will also sport a few spotty showers and storms. Friday afternoon the rain chances will diminish, and we should be dry Friday afternoon through most of Saturday. Saturday will remain warm with highs in the low 90s.

Saturday night into Sunday morning we will have an approaching front that will bring in some spotty showers and storms. As the front moves through, we can expect widespread showers and storms late Sunday afternoon onto early Monday morning. Sunday's high will reach only 79.

Monday we will see skies clearing, and much cooler weather will be settling in. The high Monday will get to only 81 (which is actually the average high for this time of year.

Tuesday will be amazing with sunshine and a high of 79.

David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Partly Cloudy, 72

Noon... Spotty Storms, 82

5pm... Spotty Storms, 88