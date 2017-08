The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash in Hixson Wednesday.

It happened in the 8500 block of Hale Road at around 8:30 p.m.

Sheriff's office spokesman Matt Lea says the driver lost control of the vehicle in a curve and ran off the road, pinning the driver inside.

The Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash and was able to free the driver.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken to a local hospital.

Lea says the driver's condition is unknown.

