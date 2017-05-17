Thursday TSSAA and GHSA playoff baseball and softball highlights - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Thursday TSSAA and GHSA playoff baseball and softball highlights/scores

Posted: Updated:
By Paul Shahen, Sports Anchor
Bio
Connect
Biography

Postseason play is well underway on the prep diamond in both Tennessee and Georgia. On Wednesday Tennessee's Private side opened State Quarterfinal action while the public side crowned Region Champs. In Georgia four teams entered Wednesday alive in the State Semifinals.

TSSAA BASEBALL:
DII-AA Quarterfinals (Best of 3):
McCallie 13, Baylor 5
McCallie 1, Baylor 3
McCallie 12, Baylor 6

REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS:
R3-A Boyd-Buchanan 6, Silverdale 10
R3-AA Central 4, Sweetwater 5
R4-AA Murfreesboro Central, Signal Mtn. 9
R5-AAA Walker Valley 3, Ooltewah 14

TSSAA SOFTBALL:
DII-AA Quarterfinals (Best of 3):
Harpeth Hall 0, GPS 15
Harpeth Hall 0, GPS 16
Pope John Paul II 3, Baylor 16
Pope John Paul II 2, Baylor 10

REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS:
R2-A Tellico Plains 0, Meigs Co. 9
R3-A Silverdale 1, Whitwell 6
R3-AA Sweetwater 0, Central 3
R3-AAA Ooltewah 1, Soddy-Daisy 2

GHSA BASEBALL:
SEMIFINALS (BEST OF 3):
A Gordon Lee 4, Charlton Co. 3
Gordon Lee 1, Charlton 3
A Gordon Lee 10, Charlton 6
AAA Coahulla Creek 1, Pierce Co. 5
AAA Coahulla Creek 0, Pierce Co. 5
AAA Calhoun 1, North Hall 10
AAA Calhoun 0, North Hall 3
AAA Heritage 0, Blessed Trinity 12
AAAA Heritage 4, Blessed Trinity 6

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.